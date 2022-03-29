Việt Nam could start vaccinating children 5-11 years against COVID from April

According to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), on March 22, the health ministry held a working session with the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam on the assistance regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children this young.

The programme is coordinating with the embassy to bring the first batch of vaccines to Việt Nam this week.

There will be about 9.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first delivery – 700,000 doses of Pfizer and 9 million of Moderna (with expiry date at July 2022) – which are already in store in Australia and could be transported to Việt Nam in early April after procedures are completed.

The second delivery comprising about 4 million of Pfizer vaccines donated by the Australian Government via the UNICEF, will also arrive in April.

Australia has said they would provide necessary documents for the health ministry to soon give approval for use, and they would also bear all the costs and responsibilities of transport.

Within March, the programme has been organising training on the vaccination of young children for health workers across the country and providing instructions and guidelines for local authorities on the immunisation plans.

After the vaccines arrived in Việt Nam and go through quality controls, they would be distributed to localities for administration early next month, according to the programme.