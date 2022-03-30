Satellite imagery shows ‘visible’ signs of N.Korea reactivating nuclear test site

The satellite imagery from this month also showed indications of construction and renovation activities, “increased vehicle traffic,” and accumulated soil piles, especially near the secondary entrance to the South Portal.



North Korea, for instance, seemed to have partially repaired the roof of the semi-destroyed building located between the main administrative building and the South Portal.



A new building and a new visible object were seen constructed in the same place of the two now-shuttered buildings that had been linked to the excavation of the primary and secondary entrances to the South Portal.



Within the main administrative area, the satellite imagery last week showed possible but “visible” log piles that could be “used for the construction of building (s) or restoration of the demolished tunnels.”



The “increased vehicle traffic” was observed in the main administrative area and between the area and the South Portal.



The research institute agreed with the previous assessment by South Korean authorities that North Korea could restore Tunnel 3 “within a month” with the goal to expeditiously prepare for the seventh nuclear test.



“Analysis of available satellite imagery is consistent with this hypothesis, indicating that the DPRK’s excavation efforts have likely started in order to restore the South Portal for use in an upcoming nuclear weapon test,” the report read.



“If the tunnel structure inside this portal was not damaged extensively in May 2018, it might be possible for the DPRK to rapidly restore access to the tunnel through the secondary entrance.”



The detected activities could be a sign of forthcoming nuclear tests, especially at a juncture when North Korea last week renounced its self-imposed moratorium on testing an intercontinental ballistic missile.



“It is assessed as likely that the DPRK may also end its moratorium on nuclear weapons testing in the near future.”



At the eighth party congress, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in January last year called for advancing nuclear technology, miniaturizing nuclear warheads, developing tactical nuclear weapons and pushing ahead with the “production of supersized nuclear warheads.”



By Ji Da-gyum

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).