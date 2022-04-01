Symbolic, or good for the economy? Views on Strategic Petroleum Reserve release

The announcement comes as part of a broad effort by Biden to tackle raging inflation that has hurt U.S. consumers and threatens Biden's fellow Democrats as they seek to maintain control of Congress in the November elections.

Starting in May, the United States will release 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), he said.

Analysts Reuters spoke with had mixed reactions to the news.

"Symbolically, good idea, it had some impact on the price of the futures today, and that's either good or bad, depending on which side of the market you may be speculating on. But in terms of the big supply-demand function? No, it's not terribly important. Symbolic? Yes. Substantive. Much less so," said George Ball, Chairman of Sanders Morris Harris. "Although they're much derided, the state gasoline tax holidays actually do a great deal more for the driver, for the consumer, for the public than what the president announced today."

"Our belief is that it will be beneficial to consumers because now we will see a reduction in gasoline prices. It should be beneficial to GDP growth because, for every ten dollar increase in oil prices on a prolonged basis, it takes off 20 basis points or one-fifth of one per cent of real GDP. And that works in reverse, too," said CFRA Research's Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall.