New David Bowie wax figure unveiled at London Madame Tussauds

Using measurements and images from a 1983 sitting, Madame Tussauds said it had worked with Bowie's estate to create the figure, the second to be made in the singer's likeness at the museum.

The British singer-songwriter died from cancer in 2016, aged 69.

"David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres," Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.