S. Korea to ease private gathering limit to 10 people, pushes back curfew to midnight

The government currently expects the number of daily COVID-19 cases to go up by 10-20 percent without the social distancing rules.



Son Young-rae, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Welfare, also said Friday that the decision to not scrap the social distancing rules entirely is to minimize increases in the number of critically ill patients and COVID-19 deaths.



Son added that the government will consider lifting all social distancing rules and other antivirus measures next time if the pandemic situation improves under the newly adjusted rules, hinting that all rules could be lifted with the exception of the indoor mask mandate.



Meanwhile, the country added 280,273 daily COVID-19 cases during the 24 hours of Thursday, recording a figure below 300,000 for the first time in four days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. The total caseload has reached 13,375,818.



The number of severe cases and COVID-19 related deaths, however, stayed high.



On Thursday, the country suffered 360 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll from COVID-19 to 16,590. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.



The number of critically ill patients came to 1,299, down 16 from the record high of 1,315 reported a day prior.



By Shim Woo-hyun