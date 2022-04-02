Ban on single-use plastics returns

“The regulation will begin from Friday. But it will be for information purposes until the COVID-19 situation is resolved,” the announcement read. “Business will not be fined for violating the regulation and we will work on further guidance.”



With the Environment Ministry taking a step back, environmental activists argue that the ban is necessary.



In a statement issued Thursday, activist group Green Korea expressed doubt that single-use cups were being sought out due to COVID-19 worries. They pointed out that if they were worried about catching the virus from reused cups, then according to that logic, plates and cutlery used for dine-in customers at restaurants should also be disposable.



“The presidential transition committee should try to relieve the worries of customers and business owners, informing them that the use of multiuse products will not lead to a spread of the virus,” the statement read. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has already announced that the danger of infection through food and containers is “very low.”



Despite the reassurances, customers are still concerned about the inconvenience the ban might bring to their daily lives.



“It is tricky. I am aware that we use too many single-use cups. I have three or four beverages (a day) in summer, which means I am throwing away nearly 20 cups a week,” said Yoon So-hye, an office worker in her 20s.



“But I prefer single-use plastic cups as they are more convenient, compared to using in-store mugs or bringing my own tumbler,” Yoon said. “It’s a dilemma between convenience and the environment.”



The Ministry of Environment is set to go forward with its scheme to reduce single-use products and tighten the regulations within time.



After the COVID-19 situation in Korea improves, businesses that violate the regulation will be fined between 500,000 won ($412) and 2 million won depending on the frequency of the violation and the size of the store.



From June 10, customers will have to pay a deposit between 200 won and 500 won per disposable cup at coffee shops and fast-food franchises. They can have their deposit back after returning the used cups to the stores for recycling.



The regulations will be further strengthened from Nov. 24 as food service businesses will be prohibited from giving out paper cups, plastic straws and stirrers for dine-in customers.



By Im Eun-byel

