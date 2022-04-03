Mon, April 11, 2022

international

Roads empty, shops closed as curfew takes effect in Sri Lanka

Roads were empty and shops were closed as armed soldiers patrolled the streets on Sunday (April 3), after Sri Lanka's government imposed a weekend curfew.

The government's information department said a countrywide curfew would run from 6 p.m. (1230 GMT) on Saturday (April 2) to 6 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Monday (April 4).

Rajapaksa introduced a state of emergency on Friday (April 1), raising fears of a crackdown on protests. Emergency powers in the past have allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without warrants, but the terms of the current powers are not yet clear.

The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people is grappling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel and other essential imports.

Rajapaksa said the state of emergency was needed to protect public order and maintain essential supplies and services.

Angered by the shortages of fuel and other essential items, hundreds of protesters clashed on Thursday with police and the military outside Rajapaksa's residence as they called for his ouster and torched several police and army vehicles.

Published : April 03, 2022

By : Reuters

Nation Thailnad
