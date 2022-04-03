Roads empty, shops closed as curfew takes effect in Sri Lanka

Rajapaksa introduced a state of emergency on Friday (April 1), raising fears of a crackdown on protests. Emergency powers in the past have allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without warrants, but the terms of the current powers are not yet clear.

The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people is grappling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel and other essential imports.