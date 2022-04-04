UNICEF Việt Nam calls for reopening of all schools

They says there are serious concerns of “learning loss and increasing risks of rising inequality for too many children” with the COVID-19 pandemic entering the third year.

In a public statement by UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam Rana Flowers, she cited a global report released late March by UNESCO, UNICEF and World Bank, entitled “Where are we on education recovery” which stressed the urgent and critical need to address the colossal loss to children’s learning worldwide.

With a combined 2 trillion hours of in-person school lost due to school closures since March 2020, students in more than four in five countries have fallen behind in their learning, according to the report.

Flowers said: “When children are not able to interact with their teachers and their peers directly, their learning suffers, their cognitive skills and brain development suffers, and the social and employment skills that come from interaction and communication suffer.

"After such a long period out of school this may become permanent learning loss if that interaction is not immediately addressed.

“The rising inequality in access to learning means that education risks becoming the greatest divider instead of the greatest equaliser.