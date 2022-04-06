US determined to hold summit, deepen engagement with Asean

Dr Campbell, a former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs from 2009-2013 under then president Barack Obama, where he was seen as the architect of that administration’s “pivot to Asia”, was speaking at a Centre for Strategic and International Studies US-Indo-Pacific Conference.

“We now hold a monthly engagement with Asean ambassadors - something that in the past was occasional engagement, but (is) now deep high-level engagements with key players in the US government,” Dr Campbell said.

“New venues like the Quad (an informal maritime oriented grouping comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US) are important” he said. “But foundationally from our perspective, what is critical is a strong... committed approach to Asean, and that's what we're seeking.”

“The President has indicated he very much wants to host the Asean leaders here in Washington in the spring,” he added. “Sometimes getting everyone's calendar together can be challenging, but that is what we are determined to do.”

“Our idea... is to broaden and deepen the scope and engagement of the US government with respect to Asean, and that means everything” he said.