Drone footage shows people queueing for humanitarian aid in besieged Mariupol

Russia's Defence Ministry has blamed "Ukrainian nationalists" for what it called the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Mariupol.

The ministry said on Tuesday that its forces would "liberate" Mariupol from Ukrainian "nationalists," the RIA news agency reported.

Another agency, Interfax, quoted the ministry as saying that the Russian side had proposed that Ukrainian forces leave the city but they refused to do so.

People are still only able to flee the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on foot or by private car as efforts to organize mass evacuations by bus to safer parts of Ukraine have failed, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.