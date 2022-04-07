Russian, Serbian presidents vow to strengthen ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reiterated their readiness to deepen bilateral relations during a phone conversation on Wednesday.
Putin congratulated Vucic on his victory in the presidential elections on Sunday and the success of his party in the parliamentary elections, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The leaders reaffirmed their common position to further develop the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership and expand trade and economic ties, including in the energy sector.
They also discussed the situation in Kosovo and the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
Published : April 07, 2022
By : Xinhua
