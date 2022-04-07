Mon, April 11, 2022

international

Russian, Serbian presidents vow to strengthen ties

The leaders reaffirmed their common position to further develop the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reiterated their readiness to deepen bilateral relations during a phone conversation on Wednesday.
 

Putin congratulated Vucic on his victory in the presidential elections on Sunday and the success of his party in the parliamentary elections, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders reaffirmed their common position to further develop the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership and expand trade and economic ties, including in the energy sector.

They also discussed the situation in Kosovo and the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Related News

Published : April 07, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Panasonic to open smart town soon

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Thousands of Party members disciplined over corruption

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Hong Kong set to detail easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases drop

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Indonesia braces for higher inflation and slowdown in economic recovery

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Latest News

Thailand reign supreme in Southeast Asia with 16th futsal title

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport offers free parking during long Songkran holiday

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Thai stock market under pressure as Fed tightening squeezes foreign inflows

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Baht bucks downward trend, strengthens against dollar

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.