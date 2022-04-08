Vietnam asks China to cease militarisation in South China Sea, reasserts sovereignty over islands

Phạm Thu Hằng, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam, made the remarks during a regular press briefing, in response to a question over US reports of China having fully militarised at least three of several islands it built on Việt Nam’s Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands in the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea).

“The strengthening of militarisation of a number of entities as part of the Spratly Islands not only violates Việt Nam’s sovereignty over this island, but also causes serious concerns for countries in the region and the international community, as reflected in ASEAN’s documents,” Hằng stated, adding that this is not conducive to the maintenance of peace, stability, and development in the South China Sea.

“Việt Nam has full legal grounds and historical evidence to assert sovereignty over the Spratly and Paracel islands, and sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the waters in accordance with international laws and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” Hằng emphasised.

Việt Nam asks China to respect Việt Nam’s sovereignty, cease all militarisation actions and refrain from actions that could escalate tensions in the region, maintain favourable conditions for the continued joint efforts with ASEAN to conclude the negotiations towards a substantive and effective Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea in line with international laws and 1982 UNCLOS at the earliest time, she stated.