Three Thais, Yakuza boss arrested in New York in sting 'missile sale' operation

The weapons were intended to protect drug shipments, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday. Ebisawa planned to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in the United States, prosecutors said.

"The drugs were destined for New York streets, and the weapons shipments were meant for factions in unstable nations," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. "Members of this international crime syndicate can no longer put lives in danger."