Four Chinese brands on Time 100 most influential companies list

These four industrial leaders are China's electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd, short-video sharing platform TikTok, online fast-fashion retailer Shein, and power battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd , known as CATL.

It is the second time for BYD to grab a position on the list as the company continues to grow fast under its strategy of "expanding the scale of new energy transportation" in China, the biggest automobile market in the world.

As an important part of the new energy vehicle industry chain, CATL was included on the list in the category of disruptors, together with TikTok, the overseas version of Douyin, which has over 1 billion global users, and Shein, whose annual revenue is close to $10 billion.