Korea considers boosters for people who had breakthrough COVID-19

Should you get vaccinated if you’ve already had COVID-19?



Korea’s official vaccination advice for people who have had COVID-19 is as follows, according to the latest guidelines updated Feb. 14 and the head of the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine management team, Kwon Geun-yong. Kwon confirmed the following to be still relevant on Friday.



Receiving the primary vaccine series is “highly recommended” for recovered people who were not vaccinated at all prior to their infection. People who were infected after having only the first of the two-dose vaccine series, getting the second dose is also recommended.



Both unvaccinated and partly vaccinated people can start vaccination immediately after their seven-day isolation, if they are without symptoms. Vaccination should be deferred until symptoms dissipate.



Deferring vaccination is not necessary for those who still test positive in rapid antigen or PCR tests after their isolation is lifted. But a positive test 90 days following the onset of the last infection is likely a reinfection.



For people who received monoclonal antibody or plasma therapy while they had COVID-19, the minimum wait before vaccination is 90 days.



Getting a third dose after recovery is optional for people who have had a breakthrough infection.



The post-recovery vaccine advice is the same for children and teenagers as it is for adults.



By Kim Arin

