[Vietnam] Firms not ready for higher minimum wages

Bạch Thăng Long, deputy general director of Garment 10 Corp., underlined that the resurgence of the pandemic in Q1 had a negative impact on firms’ financial situation.

Higher payroll costs would add to their woes, putting a strain on small-sized firms.

He suggested the increase in minimum wages be put off until 2023 and cover only inflation to leave room for firms to recover.

“Minimum wages should increase only to offset the rise in inflation. Economic growth and living standard should be factored in next time,” he said.

Huỳnh Thị Hồng Cúc, union chairwoman of Nhà Bè Garment Corp., said the wage increase would apply to only those workers that have been paid under the minimum level.

However, a pay rise to only a specific group would make other workers unhappy, forcing her firm to raise wages across the board.