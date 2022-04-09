Tue, April 12, 2022

international

Thai govt explains why it abstained from UN vote to suspend Russia

The Thai government said it abstained from the vote to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) because it favours a “transparent, impartial and inclusive” approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia’s membership of the Human Rights Council (HRC) with a vote of 93 in favour, 24 against, and 58 abstentions. The suspension came after reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Among those that voted against were China, Cuba, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Laos, Syria, Belarus and Russia, while Thailand abstained along with fellow Asean members Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

“Thailand voted to abstain on the resolution because of the overriding importance that Thailand attaches to a transparent, impartial and inclusive approach in the multilateral regime,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said on Friday.

“Thailand supports the United Nations secretary-general’s call for an independent international commission of inquiry established by the HRC to commence investigations as soon as possible into the serious allegations in an impartial, transparent and comprehensive manner.”

Tanee said Thailand was concerned over the escalation of conflict and humanitarian crises in Ukraine.

“Thailand renews our call for peace and for all parties to enhance dialogue through various means to truly realise a peaceful settlement of the situation,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s donation of 2 million baht for humanitarian aid in Ukraine would be followed by further relief efforts.

“Thailand will expand partnership with the Thai public and private sector as well as international organisations in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” Tanee said.

Related News

Published : April 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

New variant causes concern over potential spread in Japan

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Ukraine situation worrying: PM Modi to Biden

Published : Apr 12, 2022

NATO urged to stop provocative remarks against China

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Koreans set to get a year younger as Yoon seeks to ditch ‘Korean age’

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Latest News

Covid expenses – not tourism fee – stopping people visiting Thailand

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Buri Ram wellness centre ties up with TAT to offer traditional treatments

Published : Apr 12, 2022

SET Index predicted to dip on Tuesday ahead of Fed rate hike

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Baht opens lower on Tuesday amid foreign outflows

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.