Thai govt explains why it abstained from UN vote to suspend Russia

“Thailand voted to abstain on the resolution because of the overriding importance that Thailand attaches to a transparent, impartial and inclusive approach in the multilateral regime,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said on Friday.

“Thailand supports the United Nations secretary-general’s call for an independent international commission of inquiry established by the HRC to commence investigations as soon as possible into the serious allegations in an impartial, transparent and comprehensive manner.”

Tanee said Thailand was concerned over the escalation of conflict and humanitarian crises in Ukraine.

“Thailand renews our call for peace and for all parties to enhance dialogue through various means to truly realise a peaceful settlement of the situation,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s donation of 2 million baht for humanitarian aid in Ukraine would be followed by further relief efforts.

“Thailand will expand partnership with the Thai public and private sector as well as international organisations in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” Tanee said.