Britain's Johnson pledges more sanctions and arms during surprise visit to Kyiv

"We have to exert even more pressure on the Russian Federation, to exert pressure through supporting Ukraine. In defending itself, we have to exert pressure in the form of sanctions, and I'm grateful to the United Kingdom that continuing and intensifying the sanctions and also providing significant support to Ukraine by reinforcing our defence capacities. The other democratic Western countries should follow the example of the United Kingdom," Zelenskiy said.

Johnson replied: "Together with our partners, we are going to ratchet up the economic pressure and we will continue to intensify, week by week, the sanctions on Russia."

He added that the measures would include moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons.

The Ukrainian leader said that his country was grateful for the decisive support from Britain, and said it was “time to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy resources.”

The support aims to ensure that "Ukraine can never be bullied again, never will be blackmailed again, never will be threatened in the same way again," Johnson said.

During the visit, Johnson walked with Zelenskiy in the city’s streets.

“You have a remarkable president, Mr Zelenskiy, who has done an outstanding job and we simply wish to keep supporting the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Johnson to a man who thanked him as he walked around Kyiv.