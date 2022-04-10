Seeding the future of food: Turning wild rice into a 'super rice'

In the long-term repository of the resource bank, germplasm resources are "hibernating" in a low-temperature environment. Rows of 4-meter-high shelves are closely arranged, and each layer of the shelves is densely stored with small round golden boxes. Inside the box is a seemingly inconspicuous seed, but it records the genetic secrets of various crops for thousands of years. As one of the country's most important strategic resource reserves, these germplasm resources can be stored there for more than 50 years and can be easily awakened at any time of need.

"The temperature of the long-term repository is -18 C, and the seed preservation time is more than 50 years; the temperature of the medium-term repository is -4 C, which is mainly used for the distribution and utilization of germplasm resources; the temperature of the short-term repository is 4 C, which is used for short-term preservation of materials," says Dr Tang Xiao, a researcher at the resource bank. At the same time, the resource bank should regularly measure the germination rate of germplasm, and multiply when it is lower than 75 per cent to ensure the activity of the resource.

Right now is the spring ploughing season, and the technicians in the scientific research and demonstration base of Hunan Rice Research Institute are busy with the seedling test of small rice varieties.