S. Korea to make nuclear power U-turn under new government

“We will bring in the best there is to help us combat climate change – someone bipartisan with international background and who knows what’s at stake from an economic as well as security perspective,” the committee said, referring to a commission advising Moon on green transition.



The 2050 Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth Commission, which Moon launched last year, is an advisory group jointly led by the prime minister and a civilian expert. Critics have called the coalition biased and ineffective, dismissing its role as inconsequential.



By Choi Si-young

