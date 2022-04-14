Wed, April 20, 2022

international

Tesla's China factory sells over 180,000 cars in Q1

SHANGHAI -- Tesla's factory in China sold over 180,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, the company said Monday.

The company launched "zero contact" self-service car collection services in many parts of China in the face of sporadic COVID-19 resurgences, shortening the delivery process from about 2 hours to some 20 minutes.

Deliveries at the Shanghai Gigafactory stood at 484,130 vehicles last year, an increase of 235 percent from 2020, accounting for 51.7 percent of Tesla's global production capacity in 2021.

Last year, Tesla's Shanghai factory delivered more than 160,000 vehicles to overseas markets, meeting the needs of more than 10 countries and regions in Europe and Asia.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Related News

Published : April 14, 2022

By : China Daily

Related News

Russia begins second phase of special military operation in Ukraine: Lavrov

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Japan eases rules for displaced Ukrainians’ pets

Published : Apr 20, 2022

North Korea slams Yoon for keeping mum on Japan’s history distortion

Published : Apr 20, 2022

New Omicron subvariant gains foothold as U.S. loosens mask requirement

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Latest News

DDC wants only antigen test on arrival for foreign visitors, not RT-PCR

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Baht might continue to weaken: market strategist

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Thailand records 20,455 Covid-19 cases and 128 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Russia begins second phase of special military operation in Ukraine: Lavrov

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.