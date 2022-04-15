‘Significant’ human rights abuses were committed by and for PH gov’t, says US State Dep’t

In its 2021 Country Report on Human Rights Practices, the US Department of State said that it received “credible reports that members of the security forces committed numerous abuses.”

The US said that these significant rights issues included “unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings, by and on behalf of the government and nonstate actors; reports of forced disappearance by and on behalf of the government and nonstate actors; torture by and on behalf of the government and nonstate actors; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; (and) arbitrary detention by and on behalf of the government and nonstate actors.”

“The government investigated a limited number of reported human rights abuses, including abuses by its own forces, paramilitary forces, and insurgent and terrorist groups. Concerns about police impunity continued following the increase in killings by police in 2016. Significant concerns also persisted about impunity for other security forces, civilian national and local government officials, and powerful business and commercial figures,” the US stated.

“The national police’s institutional deficiencies and the public perception that corruption in the police was endemic continued,” the US said. “The PNP’s Internal Affairs Service remained largely ineffective.”