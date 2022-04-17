Wed, April 20, 2022

international

Russian navy head meets crew of sunken missile cruiser - defence ministry

The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said they would continue to serve in the navy, the defence ministry said on Saturday (April 16).

On Thursday (April 14), Russia said the Moskva sank after an ammunition explosion. Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with a missile.

The Russian defence ministry released a 26-second video showing Yevmenov and two other officers standing outside in front of around 100 sailors on a parade ground. It showed them speaking to one man.

The ministry did not say when the meeting took place.

Russia has said all of the 500 crew were rescued after the blast late on Wednesday (April 13).

Ukrainian officials have said some of those on board died but have provided no evidence for the claims.

Related News

Published : April 17, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Russia begins second phase of special military operation in Ukraine: Lavrov

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Japan eases rules for displaced Ukrainians’ pets

Published : Apr 20, 2022

North Korea slams Yoon for keeping mum on Japan’s history distortion

Published : Apr 20, 2022

New Omicron subvariant gains foothold as U.S. loosens mask requirement

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Latest News

DDC wants only antigen test on arrival for foreign visitors, not RT-PCR

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Baht might continue to weaken: market strategist

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Thailand records 20,455 Covid-19 cases and 128 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Russia begins second phase of special military operation in Ukraine: Lavrov

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.