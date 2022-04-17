President Biden to host US-Asean Special Summit in Washington, DC, in May

WASHINGTON - "The Special Summit will demonstrate the United States' enduring commitment to Asean, recognising its central role in delivering sustainable solutions to the region's most pressing challenges, and commemorate 45 years of US-Asean relations," the statement by White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"It will build on President Biden's participation in the October 2021 US-Asean Summit, where the President announced US$102 million (S$138.5 million) in new initiatives to expand our engagement with Asean on Covid-19 recovery and health security, fighting the climate crisis, stimulating broad-based economic growth, promoting gender equality, and deepening people-to-people ties," it added.