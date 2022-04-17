What’s happening in Sri Lanka and how did the economic crisis start?

Inflation is at an all-time high of 17.5%, with prices of food items such as a kilogram of rice soaring to 500 Sri Lankan rupees when it would normally cost around 80 rupees. Amid shortages, one 400g packet of milk powder is reported to cost over 250 rupees, when it usually costs around 60 rupees.

On April 1, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency. In less than a week, he withdrew it following massive protests by angry citizens over the government’s handling of the crisis.

The country relies on the import of many essential items including petrol, food items and medicines. Most countries will keep foreign currencies on hand to trade for these items, but a shortage of foreign exchange in Sri Lanka is being blamed for the sky-high prices.

Many believe Sri Lanka’s economic relations with China are the main driver behind the crisis. The United States has called this phenomenon debt-trap diplomacy. This is where a creditor country or institution extends debt to a borrowing nation to increase the lender’s political leverage if the borrower extends itself and cannot pay the money back, they are at the creditor’s mercy.

However, loans from China accounted for only about 10% of Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt in 2020. The largest portion about 30% can be attributed to international sovereign bonds. Japan accounts for a higher proportion of its foreign debt, at 11%.