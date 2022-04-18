Didi plans vote in May on delisting from NYSE

Didi said in a statement on Saturday it will not apply to list its shares on any other stock exchange before the delisting of its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange is complete.

The move is the latest update on Didi's delisting process. The company said in December it would delist from the NYSE and pursue a listing in Hong Kong.

Shortly after Didi's $4.4 billion IPO in late June, China's Cyberspace Security Review Office said it had launched a cybersecurity probe into the company to protect national security and public interest in accordance with the nation's laws.

Song Haixin, a senior lawyer at law firm Jincheng Tongda & Neal Shanghai, said companies such as ride-hailing platforms need to assess their data assets, and protect user privacy, as efforts intensify around the world to beef up legal frameworks for the digital economy.

