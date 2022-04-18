Le Pen attacks Macron over climate scepticism claim

On Saturday Macron told supporters in Marseille he would focus his new presidency on making France free of fossil fuels and slammed Le Pen as a "climate sceptic".

Speaking on France 3 TV, a week ahead of the April 24 runoff, Le Pen said: "I don't know what he is basing that on, but I've never been climate sceptic and have a programme that takes into consideration the environment and ecology.