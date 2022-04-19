‘Seoul has full potential to become Asia’s next financial center’: deputy mayor

“We plan to create a virtuous cycle of business for the financial institutions, where tax benefits, housing and education for children can be available in a single package for employers and employees.”



Hwang also addressed the nation’s rigid labor market and laws including the 52-hour workweek introduced in 2018 to reduce long working hours. According to the policymaking Financial Services Commission in 2020, the 52-hour law was a major complaint shared by the CEOs of 17 local branches of global financial institutions to then-chairman of the regulator Eun Sung-soo.



“I support the 52-hour workweek, but the law was revised without consideration of different sectors -- it needs to become more flexible,” he said.



The Korean law requires all laborers regardless of their positions and sectors to abide by the 52-hour limit, except fund managers and analysts. On the contrary, Hong Kong doesn’t have such labor restrictions at all, while Singapore makes exemptions depending on the person’s position within the firm or their income.



On the intensifying rivalry with other cities seeking to earn the title of “Asia’s financial hub” such as Busan and Incheon, the deputy mayor expressed concerns.



“The government has been relocating key financial institutions to other areas such as Busan for balance, but the result was that both Seoul and Busan lost their competitiveness as financial hubs.”

Busan is currently in the process of building a mega 140,000-square-meter financial town, while Incheon is trying to attract more clients to its Songdo International Business District.



“Major economies have only one city that works as a financial hub -- it’s New York City for the US and London for the UK. To make Korea flourish in the global society, the issue needs to move beyond a local rivalry between our cities.”



Hwang highlighted Seoul’s geopolitical advantage, strong infrastructure and the city environment itself, which was reflected in this year’s Global Financial Centers Index. Seoul ranked a record No. 12 as of March this year on the index, which evaluates competitiveness of financial centers based on surveys and 150 factors, with quantitative measures from the World Bank, the Economist Intelligence Unit, the OECD and United Nations. First published in 2007 from think tank Z/Yen Group in partnership with the China Development Institute, the index named New York the world’s top financial center.



“In this year’s ranking, Beijing is ranked No. 8, with Tokyo and Shenzhen each coming at No. 9 and No. 10 -- it means that Seoul came at No. 12 despite the regulations that have worked as a handicap for Seoul from growing as a financial hub,” Hwang explained.



“There is no other city like Seoul. It’s geopolitically close to other capitals in Asia and a cluster of future technology -- it can help financial institutions make headway into the future.”



By Jung Min-kyung

