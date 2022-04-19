Japanese researchers develop taste-enhancing chopsticks

The chopsticks enable the tongue of the person eating to feel an enhanced taste in their food, Miyashita said.

Miyashita and Kirin have conducted clinical tests on people who follow a low-sodium diet and found that the device enhances the salty taste of low-sodium food by up to 1.5 times.

Kirin office worker, Toshiaki Hyodo, demonstrated the chopsticks by eating low-sodium miso soup at his office. He said when he used the chopsticks, the healthier soup tasted just like the normal version.