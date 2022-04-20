North Korea slams Yoon for keeping mum on Japan’s history distortion

Citing the Japanese government approving the use of high school history textbooks that distort the facts on wartime forced labor and sexual slavery of Korean people, the North said Yoon is siding with Japan in an article published on Uriminzokkiri.



“What Japan did is so outrageous that people with Korean blood, or anyone who knows even a little about the horrendous past sins of Japan would be enraged,” the article said.



“Only Yoon Suk-yeol’s office is completely ignoring (Japan’s history distortion), saying he cannot make a stance on the individual cases of foreign affairs because he is still in the position of a president-elect.”



The article went on to say how it cannot but ask whether “Yoon’s body is filled with the black ink of those islanders.”



Last month, a textbook screening committee under Japan’s Education Ministry approved of some 240 textbooks that had removed and changed terms referring to the coercive nature of its wartime forced labor and sexual slavery.



The textbooks had changed the term “forced mobilization” for “mobilization” or “conscription,” and removed the term “wartime comfort women,” in describing Koreans who were forced into hard labor and sexual slavery during the colonial period of 1910 to 1945.