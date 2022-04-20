Scholz defends Germany's commitment to secure Ukraine arms amid criticism

Scholz is facing growing frustration at home as well as abroad with what critics say is his lack of leadership in Ukraine. Even members of the junior partners in his three-way coalition are now openly accusing him of dithering on Ukrainian pleas to send it more heavy weapons.
Speaking after participating in a call with Western allies including U.S. President Joe Biden, Scholz said they were coordinating more weapons deliveries to Ukraine to ensure it could fend off Russia's invasion.
Asked however if Germany would send Leopard tanks, he said the Western allies - not just Berlin - agreed it made sense to send Ukraine arms it could immediately deploy. As such, the allies would enable East European countries to hand over Soviet weapons it was familiar with by committing to replacing them, he said.
Moreover, Berlin was liaising between German military equipment makers and Ukraine to deliver the country weapons like anti-tank and air defence weapons.
Scholz must balance pressure from the Greens and Free Democrats to step up arms supplies to Ukraine with some reticence among elements of his Social Democrats (SPD), which long advocated Western rapprochement with Russia before the war in Ukraine.
In a poll by Forsa published on Tuesday by broadcasters RTL and NTV, some 52% were unsatisfied with Scholz's work compared to just 31% and 34% for Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, both from the Greens.
Published : April 20, 2022
By : Reuters
Published : Apr 21, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022