Scholz defends Germany's commitment to secure Ukraine arms amid criticism

Scholz is facing growing frustration at home as well as abroad with what critics say is his lack of leadership in Ukraine. Even members of the junior partners in his three-way coalition are now openly accusing him of dithering on Ukrainian pleas to send it more heavy weapons.

Speaking after participating in a call with Western allies including U.S. President Joe Biden, Scholz said they were coordinating more weapons deliveries to Ukraine to ensure it could fend off Russia's invasion.