6 out of 10 Koreans support BTS’ alternative military service

Meanwhile, Hybe, the agency behind BTS, had recently urged the lawmakers to make a decision on the pending bill. During a press conference conducted during the band’s Las Vegas concert, the company’s chief communication officer Lee Jin-hyeong called for action within this term of the National Assembly.



“If it is passed to the next, this endless discussion will continue, and the uncertainty is weighing on us. Hopefully, the matter is concluded promptly,” Lee had said, adding the seven members are “finding it difficult to deal with the issue” and is currently not meddling with it themselves.



By Choi Ji-won

