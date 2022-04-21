Ramos-Horta declares victory in East Timor presidential election

"I have received this mandate from our people, from the nation, in an overwhelming demonstration of our people's commitment to democracy," he told reporters.
With 100% of the votes counted, Ramos-Horta had a strong lead with 62.09% of the votes, while Lu Olo had 37.91%, according to data from the election administration agency.
He was a co-recipient of the Nobel Prize in 1996 for his efforts to bring a peaceful resolution to a guerrilla war in East Timor against Indonesia's occupation of the former Portuguese colony. Ramos-Horta is one of East Timor's best-known political figures and served as president between 2007 and 2012 when he survived the assassination attempt by rebel gunmen.
Ramos-Horta is expected to be sworn in on May 20, the 20th anniversary of East Timor's restoration of independence.
Published : April 21, 2022
By : Reuters
