U.S. charges ex-Honduras president Hernandez with drugs, weapons crimes

The indictment was filed on Jan. 27 - the day Hernandez was replaced by leftist Xiomara Castro following her November victory over Nasry Asfura, the candidate from Hernandez's right-leaning National Party - but kept sealed until Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice generally refrains from indicting sitting heads of state.

Honduran police detained Hernandez in mid-February following a U.S. extradition request, according to a U.S. embassy document seen by Reuters at the time.

The Honduran Supreme Court in March authorized his extradition.

Hernandez was a key ally to the United States under both the Obama and Trump administrations, in both immigration and anti-narcotics operations. But U.S. prosecutors revealed in court filings last year that Hernandez, 53, was under investigation as part of a sprawling probe into Honduras' bloody narcotics trade.

President Joe Biden has focused on tackling corruption in Central America since taking office in January 2021, to stem the tide of migrants from the region to the United States.

Hernandez's younger brother, Tony Hernandez, a former Honduran congressman, was sentenced to life in prison in the United States in March 2021 after an earlier conviction on drug trafficking charges.

The former president had strongly denied the allegations, arguing that captured traffickers have smeared him to exact revenge against his government and to reduce their sentences. He has portrayed himself as a fierce opponent of drug trafficking.