Tokyo to ease COVID-linked group dining restriction

The metropolitan government will allow group dining of up to eight people per table, against four people at present, at restaurants and bars that are certified as taking thorough novel coronavirus measures.
Also at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters, the metropolitan government decided to extend the ongoing alert period for about one month until May 22. The alert was to end on Sunday.
“We aim to definitely prevent a rebound by accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations and thoroughly taking infection prevention measures, including coronavirus tests and ventilation,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said.
Published : May 04, 2022
By : The Japan News
