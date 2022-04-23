Wed, May 04, 2022

Tokyo to ease COVID-linked group dining restriction

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo metropolitan government decided Thursday to relax a group dining restriction imposed during an alert for a rebound in COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital.

The metropolitan government will allow group dining of up to eight people per table, against four people at present, at restaurants and bars that are certified as taking thorough novel coronavirus measures.

Also at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters, the metropolitan government decided to extend the ongoing alert period for about one month until May 22. The alert was to end on Sunday.

“We aim to definitely prevent a rebound by accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations and thoroughly taking infection prevention measures, including coronavirus tests and ventilation,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

By : The Japan News

