Ukrainian president holds news conference at Kyiv metro station

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a news conference inside a metro station on Saturday (April 23), as Russia’s invasion of the country enters its third month.

Dozens of journalists from international organisations gathered inside the metro station in Kyiv to ask

Zelenskiy questions, while armed guards stood next to arriving and departing passenger trains.

Journalist Krystyna Berdynskih, who reports for Novoe Vremya, described the news conference's location as “surprising”.

"Well it's a war I guess, so that's the perfect spot to be secure not only for us but for most importantly President Zelenskiy,” she said.

Ryuichi Kanari, the correspondent for the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun, commented on the unusual location of the news conference inside the active metro station.

“I'm pretty interested [that] even trains still run, and the passengers present, so yeah, this is my first time to attend this kind of press conference,” Kanari said.

At the news conference, Zelenskiy announced the imminent arrival of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for talks on Sunday (April 24), adding that he hopes to secure more heavy weapons in his country’s fight against Russia.

" We will talk about the weapons we need and about the time framework for deliveries," he said.

The Ukrainian leader warned that Kyiv would quit talks with Moscow if Russia destroyed "our people" surrounded in the war-torn city of Mariupol or staged referendums to create more breakaway republics on newly-occupied Ukrainian soil.

He said that it was vital for Ukraine to obtain more weapons.

He fought back tears at one point saying that he shared the pain of every Ukrainian who had lost children in Russia's war and that Saturday's missile strikes had killed eight people in the city of Odesa, including a three-month-old child.

He said that Saturday had been one of the most difficult days yet for Ukrainian forces encircled in Mariupol and that Kyiv had offered Moscow every possible kind of exchange deal to secure their release.

Ukrainian forces are holed up at a steelworks in the city of Mariupol.

