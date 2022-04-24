Wed, May 04, 2022

international

EU reaches deal on new legislation to combat illegal content online

The European Council said Saturday that it has reached a provisional political agreement with the European Parliament on new legislation to combat hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content online.

The legislation named the Digital Services Act (DSA), "aims to protect the digital space against the spread of illegal content, and to ensure the protection of users' fundamental rights," the European Council said in a press release.

The agreement was reached after negotiators from the council and the parliament agreed on a provisional text for new rules to make the Internet a safer space for European citizens. Talks began on Friday and continued till the early hours of Saturday.

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the DSA "gives practical effect to the principle that what is illegal offline, should be illegal online," and will "upgrade the ground rules for all online services in the EU."

The provisional political agreement will have to be rubber-stamped by the European Council and the European Parliament before the legislation goes into effect. 

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

Russia sanctions should not be indiscriminate, says Nobel Peace laureate Muratov

Published : May 04, 2022

EU plans to cut two thirds of Russia gas imports by year-end

Published : May 04, 2022

China installs weather stations at world-record-high altitude

Published : May 04, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : April 24, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Fair Party's public walk rally on May 8 to highlight democratic agenda

Published : May 04, 2022

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

PM upbeat on tourism as Ayutthaya features in Forbes ‘top 50’ travel list

Published : May 04, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport trespasser slapped with 7 charges

Published : May 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.