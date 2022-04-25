France's Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

Shortly after his re-election Macron said that the concerns of those who had abstained from voting or picked opposition candidate Marine Le Pen needed to be addressed.

"I also think of all our compatriots who abstained from voting. Their silence signified a refusal to choose, to which we must also respond," he said.

French far-right leader Le Pen said that she would keep up the political fight against President Emmanuel Macron in the run-up to June parliamentary elections, as she conceded defeat to the incumbent in France's presidential election.

"The French are showing tonight a wish for a strong counter-power against that of Emmanuel Macron, for an opposition that will continue to defend and protect them," she told supporters after early projections indicated she had lost the election.

Against a backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing Western sanctions that have exacerbated a surge in fuel prices, Le Pen's campaign homed in on the rising cost of living as Macron's weak point.

In the end, as viewer surveys after last week's fractious televised debate between the two testified, Le Pen's policies - which included a proposal to ban people from wearing Muslim headscarves in public - remained too extreme for many French.

Le Pen vowed to keep up the fight, with the June parliamentary elections in mind.

"I will never abandon the French," she said;

European Union leaders were quick to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his election victory over his far-right rival, reflecting relief that one of the bloc's most pivotal countries had avoided a political shock.

European Council President Charles Michel, as well as European Union President, Ursula von der Leyen, were among the first to congratulate Macron, after his win over Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin.

"Bravo Emmanuel," Michel wrote on Twitter. "In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union."

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the public face of Brexit for many Europeans, applauded the result, pledging cooperation with Macron and saying that "France is one of our closest and most important allies."

French left-wing newspaper Liberation was far from celebratory on Emmanuel Macron's comfortable win over far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday (April 24), despite heading off a political earthquake for Europe with his election win.

"Macron re-elected, thanks to who?," declared the daily newspaper on its front cover, referring to those who may have voted for him only to keep Le Pen out.