Russia to suspend natural gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

Poland's state oil and gas company PGNiG said on Tuesday that Russia's energy corporation Gazprom will suspend its gas supplies to Poland from Wednesday evening.

"PGNiG has received a letter from Gazprom announcing the complete suspension of supplies under the Yamal contract," PGNiG said in a statement.

PGNiG also ensured the customers that gas supplies to Poland are secured as it has pipeline connections with neighboring countries and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the northwest of the country, according to the statement.

The reason given by Gazprom is PGNiG's rejection of the payment in rubles, according to the Polish Press Agency.



