Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Russia to suspend natural gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

Russia is to halt natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday, according to energy companies and authorities.
 

Poland's state oil and gas company PGNiG said on Tuesday that Russia's energy corporation Gazprom will suspend its gas supplies to Poland from Wednesday evening.

"PGNiG has received a letter from Gazprom announcing the complete suspension of supplies under the Yamal contract," PGNiG said in a statement.

PGNiG also ensured the customers that gas supplies to Poland are secured as it has pipeline connections with neighboring countries and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the northwest of the country, according to the statement.

The reason given by Gazprom is PGNiG's rejection of the payment in rubles, according to the Polish Press Agency.

Photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows ruble banknotes and coins in Moscow, capital of Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
 

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed the notice from Gazprom to suspend gas supplies, and said Poland is energy safe.

Russia, which currently covers almost all of Bulgaria's gas needs, will also suspend gas supplies to the Balkan country as of Wednesday, the Bulgarian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday evening.

Russia had informed Bulgaria about this earlier on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Bulgarian authorities have taken steps to make alternative arrangements for the supply of natural gas and to deal with the situation. At present, no restrictive measures are required for gas consumption in Bulgaria, it added. 

The two gas storage towers of the Warsaw Gasworks Musuem are seen in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

