Multinationals express firm faith in China

Multinational corporations in Shanghai have implemented contingency plans to maintain production as the city's authorities have introduced measures to help businesses in the city return to normal operations.

While supply chain challenges remain, most executives of multinationals said that their long-term confidence in China remains intact.

A number of global manufacturers have entered into "closed-loop management" in Shanghai since late March, prior to the city's lockdown, when staff members were mobilized to stay on site and their health was closely monitored.

Chemical giants such as AkzoNobel, Evonik, Suez and Clariant have adjusted their production portfolios and personnel arrangements in a bid to ensure that deliveries to clients would be minimally interrupted by the lockdown.

For German company Covestro, this translates into nearly 900 employees and contractors staying at its Caojing plant in Shanghai Chemical Industry Park and strictly following the government's anti-epidemic rules.

As of today, the company's largest site worldwide is running at a high capacity and is gradually recovering from recent weeks when logistics constraints hampered production, according to Holly Lei, Covestro senior vice-president and president of Covestro China.