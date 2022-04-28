Ukraine commander at Azovstal makes plea for evacuation

In a video posted online on Wednesday (April 27), Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine brigade forces in Mariupol, urged the international community to help evacuate Ukrainian fighters and hundreds of civilians trapped in the plant.
"There are 600 wounded in our unit... They need medical attention, in here there are no conditions, no medications or personnel that could help them, " Volyna said.
"There are also wounded civilians... hundreds of civilians here with us, tens of children, there are many people with reduced mobility, many elderly, " he said.
Reuters verified the identity of the commander with previous news reports.
The Azovstal steel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, a city that has seen sustained bombardment since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
Russian forces have been attempting to storm the plant, according to Ukrainian officials, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments last week that the complex did not need to be taken.
Published : May 04, 2022
Published : April 28, 2022
By : Reuters
