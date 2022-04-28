Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Ukraine commander at Azovstal makes plea for evacuation

A Ukrainian marine commander in the besieged city of Mariupol made a plea for the evacuation of troops and civilians holed up in the Azovstal steel plant.

In a video posted online on Wednesday (April 27), Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine brigade forces in Mariupol, urged the international community to help evacuate Ukrainian fighters and hundreds of civilians trapped in the plant.

"There are 600 wounded in our unit... They need medical attention, in here there are no conditions, no medications or personnel that could help them, " Volyna said.

"There are also wounded civilians... hundreds of civilians here with us, tens of children, there are many people with reduced mobility, many elderly, " he said.

Reuters verified the identity of the commander with previous news reports.

The Azovstal steel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, a city that has seen sustained bombardment since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

Russian forces have been attempting to storm the plant, according to Ukrainian officials, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments last week that the complex did not need to be taken.

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

Russia sanctions should not be indiscriminate, says Nobel Peace laureate Muratov

Published : May 04, 2022

EU plans to cut two thirds of Russia gas imports by year-end

Published : May 04, 2022

China installs weather stations at world-record-high altitude

Published : May 04, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : April 28, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Fair Party's public walk rally on May 8 to highlight democratic agenda

Published : May 04, 2022

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

PM upbeat on tourism as Ayutthaya features in Forbes ‘top 50’ travel list

Published : May 04, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport trespasser slapped with 7 charges

Published : May 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.