UN doing all it can to make evacuation from Ukrainian steel plant possible

Guterres called the situation in Mariupol "a crisis within a crisis", adding that civilians "need an escape route out of the apocalypse."

Referring to the possibility of a United Nations and ICRC-coordinated humanitarian corridor for the hundreds of civilians believed to still be in Azovstal, Guterres said: "As we speak, there are intense discussions to move forward on this proposal to make it a reality."

On April 21, nearly two months into the siege of the strategic port city, Russia declared victory in Mariupol although remaining Ukrainian forces were holding out in a vast underground complex below Azovstal, where civilians were also sheltering.