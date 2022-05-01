Samsung under fire for controversial ad of women running at night

The controversy comes as Samsung Electronics is emphasizing its Galaxy Ecosystem, which allows users to move between devices, in a move to narrow its gap with US tech giant Apple.



Samsung in an earnings calls Thursday pledged a solid performance in its Mobile eXperience division over this year with wearable devices that work on what is equivalent to Apple‘s Continuity.



The Mobile eXperience division, dedicated to smartphones, tablets, electronics watches and other wearable devices, saw a 13 per cent decline in operating profit to 3.82 trillion won ($3 billion) in the first quarter, while its revenue jumped 12 per cent to 32.4 trillion won.



Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).