Civilians from Mariupol flee Azovstal bunkers in U.N.-led evacuation

The convoy had travelled 230 kilometres (143 miles) to reach the steelworks, the ICRC said.

The Reuters photographer saw civilians arriving in the village of Bezimenne in an area of Donetsk under the control of Russia-backed separatists around 30 km (20 miles) east of Mariupol.

They were receiving refreshments and care after weeks of suffering.

Young children were among those evacuated from the plant - where people cowered underground, huddling together under blankets in the plant's bunkers and tunnels as the shelling tore their city apart.

The first group of 100 evacuees will arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday (May 2) President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted.