Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand play separate hosts to global leaders in Nov

The meetings are the ASEAN and Related Summits, to be held in Cambodia from November 11-13; the G20 Summit in Indonesia from November 15-16; and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on November 18-19, hosted by Thailand.

“ASEAN, G20 and APEC processes share commonalities that provide a unique opportunity for all participating countries and economies to jointly advance the collective global and regional agenda and efforts to bring peace, prosperity and sustainable and inclusive development,” said a joint press statement released by Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on May 4.

As the bloc’s chair this year, Cambodia will host the ASEAN summit on the theme “ASEAN ACT: Addressing Challenges Together”. Cambodia said it was committed to addressing the common challenges ASEAN member states are facing, and to sustain the “dynamism of the ASEAN community to build a strong sense of togetherness”.

The foreign ministry said Cambodia was “determined” to strengthen ASEAN’s resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and to maintain the bloc’s central role in constructive regional engagement.

It added that accelerating efforts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, promoting ASEAN integration and competitiveness for long-term growth, as well as enhancing population health security and social protection were its top priorities.