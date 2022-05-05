Beijing adjusts quarantine period for inbound travelers

Those entering China through other cities who have completed 14 days of quarantine can travel to Beijing if they meet related requirements that are the same as those of other domestic residents, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the municipal government.

The adjustment was made according to the characteristics of a short incubation period and mild clinical symptoms of the Omicron variant, Xu said.

The municipal government also ordered employers in Chaoyang District and other areas where public transportation has been suspended to arrange for their employees to work from home from Thursday due to the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

For those who must continue to work at their offices, self-driving is encouraged, said Xu, adding that commuters should avoid office gatherings and try not to visit places other than their office and home.