Beijing adjusts quarantine period for inbound travelers

Those entering China through other cities who have completed 14 days of quarantine can travel to Beijing if they meet related requirements that are the same as those of other domestic residents, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the municipal government.
The adjustment was made according to the characteristics of a short incubation period and mild clinical symptoms of the Omicron variant, Xu said.
The municipal government also ordered employers in Chaoyang District and other areas where public transportation has been suspended to arrange for their employees to work from home from Thursday due to the recent COVID-19 resurgence.
For those who must continue to work at their offices, self-driving is encouraged, said Xu, adding that commuters should avoid office gatherings and try not to visit places other than their office and home.
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 05, 2022
By : China Daily
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022