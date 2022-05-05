Our energy purchases from Russia remain minuscule: India

”India’s legitimate energy transactions cannot be politicized. Energy flows are yet to be sanctioned,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas said in a statement.

The statement noted that a recent article, following closely on the heels of a series of similar pieces by certain media platforms, made conjectures and sought to sensationalise the routine purchase of crude oil by Indian Oil Companies from Russia based on concocted “source-based” stories.

”Such blatant misuse of the freedom of the press could be disregarded but cannot, in this case, because this is a part of a pre-meditated attempt to further destabilise an already fragile global oil market,” the statement said.

It explained that India’s energy needs were enormous with daily consumption of around five million barrels and a refining capacity of 250 MMTPA. For energy security and to fulfil its objective of providing energy justice to each of its citizens, Indian Energy companies were buying from all major oil producers in the world. On average, India has the unique distinction of servicing 60 million visitors at its petrol pumps every single day. Despite challenging times, it was important for the government to ensure access to affordable energy for Indian citizens.