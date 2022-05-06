Six in 10 in Singapore prepared to request pay rise amid labour crunch, inflation: Survey

Human resources services company ADP said on Thursday (May 5) its annual People At Work report found six in 10 workers in Singapore are prepared to request a raise.

The figure rises to seven in 10 for workers aged between 25 and 34, added ADP, which surveyed more than 1,400 workers in Singapore last November as part of a worldwide survey of almost 33,000 across 17 countries for the latest edition of the report.

This explores the attitudes employees hold towards work and their hopes for their workplace in future.

ADP, which is headquartered in the United States, said more than three-quarters of workers globally say they are likely to ask for a pay rise if they feel they deserve one.

The findings come at a time when Singapore faces record vacancies in the job market, with a high of 114,000 job vacancies last December, more than double the figure of 53,000 in December 2020, as companies struggle to fill positions to keep up with pent-up demand, particularly for the services sector.

ADP noted: "Globally, the cost of living is rising rapidly in many parts of the world amid high global inflation, which is expected to remain elevated for some time, and (it follows) two years of pandemic-related disruption to jobs."