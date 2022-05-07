Philippines comes full circle as Marcos Jnr poised for presidency

This Southeast Asian country of 109 million people appears unable to escape the influence of the Marcos family as it prepares to vote on Monday. Polls show that 64-year-old Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr is likely to win the election by a landslide, succeeding Rodrigo Duterte who has been at the helm for six years.

Although Duterte is still very popular, the Philippines constitution limits the term of each president to six years.

If Marcos wins, he will return to Malacañang Palace, from where his father – Ferdinand Marcos Sr – ruled for almost 21 years between 1965 and 1986. One of the late 20th century’s most controversial rulers, Marcos was infamous for the corruption, extravagance and brutality that marked his time in office.

For Marcos Jr, the brutal history of his father’s rule and the grandiose lifestyle of his mother Imelda may come back to haunt him as president. While many Filipinos believe Marcos Snr brought order and security to the country, others remember his rule for rampant corruption and human rights violations including extrajudicial torture and killings of his opponents.