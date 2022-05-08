Fervour in Philippines as election campaign reaches climax

The election on Monday (May 9) puts Vice President Leni Robredo against frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of the notorious late dictator who ruled the Philippines for 20 years.

The two embody a political chasm that has existed for more than four decades, with Robredo's roots in the movement that led a 1986 "people power" uprising that toppled the elder Marcos, and Marcos Jr on the cusp of an almost unthinkable return for the once disgraced first family.

Crowds of hundreds of thousands massed in the Philippines on Saturday where the leading presidential candidates made a last-ditch bid to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages after a divisive election race.